Low-cost grocery store ALDI coming to Clovis, along with its award-winning rosé

ALDI, a low-cost German grocery store chain known for its award-winning $8 rosé, has signed a lease to open a store in Clovis.
The company has leased a little over 20,000 square feet of space at the northwest corner of Fowler and Herndon avenues, according to a lease transaction reported to The Fresno Bee by real estate firm Retail California with cooperation from Commercial Retail Associates.
At 1725 Herndon Ave., the store is taking over a former Fresh & Easy location.
An ALDI representative was not immediately available to say when the store might open, but it could take months to complete changes inside the building.
ALDI has been looking for a location in the area for about two years, said Andy Haussler, director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Clovis. Work has not started yet inside the building, he said.
The Fresno Bee reported ALDI’s interest in the area in 2017. The company has since opened a store in Porterville and one is headed for Hanford, according to the Hanford Sentinel newspaper.
ALDI is a little different than other grocery stores Valley shoppers are used to.
It carries only the “weekly must-haves,” according to the company. That means its stores are smaller with lower rent and electrical costs — savings that are passed on to shoppers. The company says shoppers can save up to 50 percent on brands carried only at ALDI.
Grocery carts are stored in one place in the store. Shoppers pay 25 cents to use a cart, and get it back when the cart is returned.
The stores average about 15,000 square feet – bigger than a Trader Joe’s but smaller than a traditional grocery store.
ALDI made some surprising headlines when its $8 rosé was named one of the best wines in the world. The pink wine earned top honors during blind tasting at the International Wine Challenge’s Great Value Rosé under £8. That honor led to the wine selling out almost instantly when it was stocked in American ALDI stores.
It has more than 7,600 stores worldwide and already has a strong presence in the United States, with 1,600 stores in 35 states. It plans to open 900 more by the end of 2020. A Bakersfield store opened in May and Southern California has dozens of stores.
