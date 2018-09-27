‘It is very unfortunate.’ Popular Clovis restaurant shuts down

REV’S, one of Old Town’s better known restaurants, has shut its doors after three years in business.
The owners, Brian and Renee Velasquez, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Publicly, the closure came as a surprise to many, including the building’s property manager, Jeff Davis.
Davis said that the owners never told him they were shutting down the restaurant. But he had a sinking feeling something was going on after they began cutting back on their hours. and later moving items out of the restaurant.
“They went from not serving lunch anymore to not opening at all,” said Davis, of Davis Commercial Real Estate Services. “But no official word that they would be moving out completely and breaking their lease.”
The couple recently opened a second restaurant in Oakhurst, called REV’S Farm House and it’s unclear if it had anything to do with the closing of the Clovis location at 401 Clovis Ave.
Davis said the owners had 18 months left on their lease and an attorney is currently negotiating a settlement with the owners.
REV’s opened in 2015 and quickly gained a following for its take on California Cuisine. Among customer favorites were the the rib-eye burger, the tomahawk steak, chicken tortilla soup and lobster mac and cheese.
“There were extremely popular and their food was really good,” Davis said. “I just don’t know what motivated them to move out of that location.”
Davis has been contacted by several former employees who said they are owned money and others who need to retrieve personal items from the restaurant.
“It is very unfortunate,” he said.
As for finding a new tenant, Davis said that won’t be a problem. The demand for restaurant and retail space in the Old Town area is very high.
“Once word got out that they had closed, I was contacted by many restaurants who wanted to locate here,” Davis said.
