Oakhurst is home to one of the ‘best distilleries’ in California, says travel website

The exterior of Oakhurst Spirits on the afternoon of July 23. The distillery was recognized by TravelPulse as one of the “25 Top Distilleries to Try in California” in an article last week. Michael Benbrook, co-owner of the distillery with his wife, said, “To be mentioned in the same article as a lot of these outstanding distilleries is really a great honor.” WILLIAM RAMIREZ wramirez@sierrastar.com