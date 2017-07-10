Free Slurpees for everyone – because it’s July 11 again!

It’s that time of year again.
July 11 is upon us Wednesday.
And that means free Slurpees!
For the 16th straight year, the popular convenience store 7-Eleven will be offering free Slurpees again to honor the calendar date that matches its name.
Customers can get a one free small Slurpee – without any other purchase – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (or while supplies last).
There are 22 7-Elevens in Fresno, along with stores in Sanger, Reedley and Hanford, plus two in Lemoore and three in Visalia.
What's your favorite flavor? Or will you be a little adventurous and go with a unique flavor like "Cap'n Crunch's Berries" Slurpee?
Find the nearest 7-Eleven near you.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
