Because it’s July 11, the convenience store 7-11 will be giving away free slurpees Tuesday. Customers are limited to one free small slurpee.
Food & Drink

Free Slurpees for everyone – because it’s July 11 again!

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

July 10, 2017 04:52 PM

It’s that time of year again.

July 11 is upon us Wednesday.

And that means free Slurpees!

Wednesday, July 11, 2018: Free Slurpee Day (7-Eleven Day) All American Pet Photo Day Bowdler's Day National Blueberry Muffin Day National Cheer up the Lonely Day National Mojito Day National Rainier Cherries Day National Swimming Pool Day Straw-Free Day (Colorado) World Population Day ️Happy birthday 7-Eleven! The convenience store company is celebrating their namesake day on Wednesday, July 11th—7/11—with free Slurpees for all. You can get a small-size Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The chain estimates they will hand out 9 million Slurpees by the end of the day. This year’s featured flavor is Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries! ️ • Fun facts: 7-Eleven is the largest convenience chain in the world. It’s owned by a Japanese company. Its U.S. headquarters is in Texas. :@slurpee

For the 16th straight year, the popular convenience store 7-Eleven will be offering free Slurpees again to honor the calendar date that matches its name.

Customers can get a one free small Slurpee – without any other purchase – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (or while supplies last).

There are 22 7-Elevens in Fresno, along with stores in Sanger, Reedley and Hanford, plus two in Lemoore and three in Visalia.

What's your favorite flavor? Or will you be a little adventurous and go with a unique flavor like "Cap'n Crunch's Berries" Slurpee?

Find the nearest 7-Eleven near you.

