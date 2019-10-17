Nation’s top radio-control aircraft pilots taking over skies above Highway 180

The aircraft buzzing around Highway 180 this weekend are small, but they’re not drones.

They’re scale models, but they’re nothing like what you might’ve toyed with as a kid.

They’re here for the 40th annual U.S. Scale Masters grand national championship hosted by Clovis Area Modelers. CAM flies at Peg Field north of Reedley and east of Minkler.

The event that runs through Sunday draws regional winners from all over the country.

Clovis club president Erik LaCour says, “Countless hours over years are spent perfecting these masterpiece aircraft models. The builders must also be able to fly their models like the full-scale aircraft and are judged on their ability.”

Models range from World War I-era planes to jets capable of hitting speeds of 180 mph.

The detail goes from paint schemes that match real-life looks to pilot models who move in their seats.

The Clovis club is a nonprofit that benefits youth and active military; donations are accepted but this weekend’s event is free admission. Food will be available for purchase.

Peg Field will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. It’s located at at 1751 S. Alta Ave. just south of Highway 180.

Details: www.ClovisRC.club