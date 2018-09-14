New books by Valley authors | Debuts for Lake, Jurkovich

9-11 2.0 Fool Me Once
Author: Richard Lake, Fresno
Description: Robert Revere cannot get medicine, legal or elsewhere, to save his wife from Lou Gehrig’s disease – a fatal condition they suspect she contracted in the Army. He joins his college-age son, Brandon, and his roommate, Dylan – an anti-government computer genius – in a series of bold displays against the U.S. government. Peppered with bits of wisdom and humor, it exposes the struggles of living under a big government/big corporate oligarchy. (Lake Publishing, 324 pages)
Available on Amazon, $2.99 for Kindle, $14.99 for print, richardlake.yolasite.com
Live the Life You Have Imagined! Simple Ways to Begin Living Your Best Life
Author: Janie Jurkovich, Clovis
Description: The book had its beginning in a series of social media posts that Jurkovich began writing after suddenly finding herself divorced after 35 years of marriage. Initially lost and bewildered, she began to read, reflect and explore. Written for anyone who feels stuck in their life or who has experienced loss or unexpected change, the author provides simple ideas and strategies drawn from her own experience building the life she had imagined but not lived until now. (Golden Spiral Press)
Available on Amazon, $15.95 for print, janiej.net
Comments