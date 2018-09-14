Author Richard Lake of Fresno in the photo for the inside jacket cover of his debut novel, “9-11 2.0 Fool Me Once.”
New books by Valley authors | Debuts for Lake, Jurkovich

By Ashleigh Panoo

September 14, 2018 08:05 PM

9-11 2.0 Fool Me Once

Author: Richard Lake, Fresno

Description: Robert Revere cannot get medicine, legal or elsewhere, to save his wife from Lou Gehrig’s disease – a fatal condition they suspect she contracted in the Army. He joins his college-age son, Brandon, and his roommate, Dylan – an anti-government computer genius – in a series of bold displays against the U.S. government. Peppered with bits of wisdom and humor, it exposes the struggles of living under a big government/big corporate oligarchy. (Lake Publishing, 324 pages)

Available on Amazon, $2.99 for Kindle, $14.99 for print, richardlake.yolasite.com

Live the Life You Have Imagined! Simple Ways to Begin Living Your Best Life

Author: Janie Jurkovich, Clovis

Description: The book had its beginning in a series of social media posts that Jurkovich began writing after suddenly finding herself divorced after 35 years of marriage. Initially lost and bewildered, she began to read, reflect and explore. Written for anyone who feels stuck in their life or who has experienced loss or unexpected change, the author provides simple ideas and strategies drawn from her own experience building the life she had imagined but not lived until now. (Golden Spiral Press)

Available on Amazon, $15.95 for print, janiej.net

