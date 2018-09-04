People will line up for this new H&M store opening. Here’s what they can win

The newest H&M store in Fresno is almost open.
The low-priced, fresh-from-the-runway clothing retailer will open its second Fresno store — this one at Fashion Fair mall — at noon, Thursday, Sept. 13. The new Fashion Fair store took over the former Love Culture space and has its own entrance on the north side of the building.
H&M opened in River Park in 2014. That store is so popular that it often has long lines for the dressing rooms and cash registers. That grand opening (though it may have been a bigger deal because it was the first H&M in the city) attracted 1,100 people and involved employees clapping and rapping with microphones outside the store.
Expect people to line up for the H&M at Fashion Fair, too.
Customers in line before noon at the new store will get a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass worth up to $500. Customers who bring in a bag of clothing for H&M’s clothing reuse and recycling program on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500.
The new store will carry clothing for women and men. It will also have the H&M kids collection with clothing for newborn babies to 14 years old.
