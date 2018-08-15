Inside the Lighthouse for Children, a daycare and preschool program in Fresno
Toddlers at the Lighthouse for Children in downtown Fresno have a say in their curriculum, as teachers base activities and classroom decor around what peaks their interest. Meanwhile, older children focus on painting their self-portraits.
Chubbs, a 29-pound Himalayan mix cat, was found wandering the streets of Altadena, California. He captured hearts online with his "sweet disposition" — "but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely."
Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains.
An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.
Are you getting ready to hit the road with a camp trailer, utility trailer or home on wheels? The California Highway Patrol wants you to safe. Here are their tips and the rules of the road for those driving with trailers.
Cornerstone Coffee Company’s Cierra Luna thought of brightening up the days of downtown Fresno pedestrians passing the shop, and did so by simple means: chalking out a pair of multi-colored hopscotch squares.