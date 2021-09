Latest News Statue at Clovis memorial honors only NYPD policewoman to be lost on Sept. 11 September 08, 2021 06:27 PM

One of the new additions to the California 9-11 Memorial is a poignant statue dedicated to NYPD Officer Moira Smith, the only policewoman to be killed during the terrorist attacks in New York, on Sept. 11, 2001.