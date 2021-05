Latest News Bulldogs and ace Hailey Dolcini are MW champs May 09, 2021 11:05 PM

The Fresno State Bulldogs wrapped up a Mountain West championship with a 3-1 victory over Boise State Sunday May 9, 2021 at Margie Wright Diamond. Senior Hailey Dolcini picked up the win and is now 13-0 against conference opponents