Latest News
Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 8, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alonzo, Angie Sanchez, 70, Sanger, Aug. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Burnett Woods, Juanita, 71, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Burton, Keith E., 60, Visalia, Aug. 3, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Calderon Marquez, Esther, 78, Visalia, Aug. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Castro, Camilo V., 92, Dinuba, Aug. 5, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Clements, Gregory Dean, 60, Madera, Aug. 3, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Garcia Williams, Theresa, 67, Fresno, July 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Johnson, Lance Dale, 69, Fresno, Aug. 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Martinez, Jose, 64, Fresno, March 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ortega Sr., Henry Mercado, 95, Fresno, Aug. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Padilla, Joseph G., 88, Fresno, Aug. 3, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Pedroza, Stephanie R., 44, Fresno, Aug. 5, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Wolf, David, 58, Fresno, July 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Comments