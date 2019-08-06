Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 7, 2019

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Babb, William, 53, Tulare, Aug. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Bargas, Ray, 70, Fresno, Aug. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Battle, Gary, 55, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Eggman, Andrew Max, 89, Terra Bella, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Flynn, Bill, 85, Auberry, Aug. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gomez Ruiz, Maria Luisa, 84, Fresno, July 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Henderson, Jerry G., 79, Porterville, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hinton, Eugene Carl, 88, Porterville, Aug. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Innis, David James, 89, Visalia, Aug. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Khounvixay, Levi, 31, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Manzo, Consuelo, 72, Parlier, Aug. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Minnis, Janith, 77, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Nunez, Severo, 56, Porterville, Aug. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Pitts, Kevin, 26, Fresno, July 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Reed, Dajon Don, 24, Fresno, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Juan R., 85, Porterville, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Salazar, David, 40, Fresno, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Syzemore, Roy William, 67, Fresno, Aug. 3, Boice Funeral Home

Takemoto, Kenneth Kenso, 69, Sanger, Aug. 4, Lisle Funeral Home

Trumbly, Cynthia, 59, Lemoore, Aug. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Valero, Barbara Cline, 84, Visalia, Aug. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory