Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 6, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Chavarria, Michael, 50, Dinuba, Aug. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Cook, William Ivan, 58, Fresno, Aug. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
De Fehr, Catherine Marie, 77, Madera, Aug. 2, Lisle Funeral Home
Edwards, Daniel, 66, Friant, Aug. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ewell, Rubena B., 94, Reedley, July 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Kitauchi, Laura Kathleen, 37, Kingsburg, Aug. 1, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Kleider, Edith, 96, Auberry, Aug. 3, Chapel of the Light
Lometti, Rose, 99, Fresno, Aug. 3, Jay Chapel
Madden, Ofelia, 93, Fresno, Aug. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinez Castillo, Crescencio, 89, Tranquility, Aug. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Martinez, Jesse, 64, Sanger, Aug. 4, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Mays, Lucy Kathryn, 73, Fresno, July 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Miller, Diane, 76, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light
Moore, William Truman, 86, Fresno, Aug. 1, Lisle Funeral Home
Morales, Lorenzo R., 87, Dinuba, Aug. 2, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Moreno, Edward Anthony, 52, Fresno, July 29, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Pena, Frances, 77, Fresno, Aug. 3, Lisle Funeral Home
Pino, Ernie, 91, Fresno, Aug. 2, Jay Chapel
Rodriguez, David Lopez, 71,, Tulare, Aug. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Ross, Dustin Blaine, 27, Reedley, July 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Sanchez, Catherine M., 64, Kingsburg, Aug. 2, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Vivas, Daniel Soria, 78, Clovis, July 31, Serenity Funeral Services
Wagenleitner, Barbara Carol, 77, Fresno, July 31, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
West, Elissa, 57, Fresno, July 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Winter, Lorraine, 90, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light
