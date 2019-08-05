Latest News

Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 6, 2019

Fresno, Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Chavarria, Michael, 50, Dinuba, Aug. 1, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Cook, William Ivan, 58, Fresno, Aug. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

De Fehr, Catherine Marie, 77, Madera, Aug. 2, Lisle Funeral Home

Edwards, Daniel, 66, Friant, Aug. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ewell, Rubena B., 94, Reedley, July 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Kitauchi, Laura Kathleen, 37, Kingsburg, Aug. 1, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Kleider, Edith, 96, Auberry, Aug. 3, Chapel of the Light

Lometti, Rose, 99, Fresno, Aug. 3, Jay Chapel

Madden, Ofelia, 93, Fresno, Aug. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinez Castillo, Crescencio, 89, Tranquility, Aug. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Martinez, Jesse, 64, Sanger, Aug. 4, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Mays, Lucy Kathryn, 73, Fresno, July 30, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Miller, Diane, 76, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light

Moore, William Truman, 86, Fresno, Aug. 1, Lisle Funeral Home

Morales, Lorenzo R., 87, Dinuba, Aug. 2, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Moreno, Edward Anthony, 52, Fresno, July 29, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Pena, Frances, 77, Fresno, Aug. 3, Lisle Funeral Home

Pino, Ernie, 91, Fresno, Aug. 2, Jay Chapel

Rodriguez, David Lopez, 71,, Tulare, Aug. 3, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Ross, Dustin Blaine, 27, Reedley, July 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Sanchez, Catherine M., 64, Kingsburg, Aug. 2, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Vivas, Daniel Soria, 78, Clovis, July 31, Serenity Funeral Services

Wagenleitner, Barbara Carol, 77, Fresno, July 31, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

West, Elissa, 57, Fresno, July 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Winter, Lorraine, 90, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light

