California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his first budget a week early

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his first budget done a week early, an ambitious goal for wrapping negotiations with the Legislature and getting his $213 billion proposal over the finish line.

“We are working hard as I speak,” he said Monday morning while addressing emergency responders at a conference in Sacramento. “In fact, Friday is our tentative draft deadline for the budget, to get this budget approved.”





The governor, Senate and Assembly have all created their own proposed budgets. The Budget Conference Committee, a group of 10 lawmakers tasked with hashing out a final plan based on the three proposals, tentatively is scheduled to meet every day this week.

If Legislature passes a budget by Friday, it will be a full week ahead of its official June 15 deadline.

Lawmakers have met that deadline each year after 2010, when voters passed a ballot measure withholding pay for legislators if they missed the deadline and lowering the threshold for passage to a simple majority, instead of a two-thirds supermajority. Before that, lawmakers traditionally failed to meet the deadline.

But passing the budget a full week early would be unprecedented. Since 2011, lawmakers have passed the budget on or just before the deadline.