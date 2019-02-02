81-year-old man killed in Madera County crash, CHP says

An 81-year-old man was killed Friday night in a two-car crash southwest of Madera.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez said the man killed was riding in a 2012 Chevy Malibu driven by a 76-year-old man Friday around 6:15 p.m.
Rodriguez said the crash happened when the two men were westbound on Avenue 12, approaching Avenue 25.
A 29-year-old woman driving a Chevy Impala east on Avenue 12 suddenly made a left turn at Avenue 25, striking the two men, Rodriguez said.
The woman and the driver of the Malibu were taken to a Madera hospital with minor injuries.
The older man died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The CHP said the man who died was wearing his seat belt. So far, drugs or alcohol are not considered as factors in the crash.
The roads were wet at the time of the crash, but the CHP does not believe that to be a factor in the crash, either.
