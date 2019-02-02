Tornado warning issued in area north of Fresno, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Saturday in Mariposa County.

The warning extended to areas of Midpines and Bootjack, northeast of Fresno County. The weather service tweeted at 3:50 p.m. that the tornado warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m.

The warning also brought threats of quarter-sized hail, the weather service said. Roughly 8,500 people were potentially exposed to the tornado threat, including nine schools and a hospital.

A Twitter user shared an image of dark clouds with one string of cloud pointed down, like a funnel cloud. The user, Ryan Kinnett, wrote that the image was taken near Chowchilla.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

#Tornado near Chowchilla 30 mins ago! #CAWX @NWSSacramento, we saw small debris ball on the ground for just a couple seconds. Have footage but can’t discern touchdown pic.twitter.com/xj7s4T93jC — Ryan Kinnett (@rover_18) February 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.