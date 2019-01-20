Eastern Madera County group has scholarship money to give away. Here’s how to get it

An eastern Madera County group has extended the deadline to apply for its scholarship.
Applicants have until Feb. 1 to apply for the Soroptimist International of The Sierras Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women.
Applicants must:
▪ need money for college or vocational school;
▪ live in eastern Madera County (Oakhurst, Coarsegold, Bass Lake, Ahwahnee, North Fork, Raymond);
▪ be a female and head of household (either living alone or supporting others).
Determine if you are eligible at www.soroptimist.org.
To receive an application, contact Soroptimist International of The Sierras Live Your Dream chair Joelle Leder-Rule, P.O. Box 41, Oakhurst CA 93644.
The original deadline was Jan. 15.
The Live Your Dream awards luncheon will be in Oakhurst on April 18.
