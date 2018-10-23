Packed audience watches as fate of animal shelter decided by Board of Supervisors

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the rezoning of 4-acre piece of land in northwest Fresno for a proposed animal shelter.
Supporters, who filled the supervisor’s meeting room, applauded the decision.
“I am really, really happy,” said Brenda Mitchell, board president of Fresno Humane Animal Services. “We have been fighting this for a very long time, and we can finally move forward.”
The proposed animal shelter on Grantland Avenue near Parkway and Tenaya avenues had become a sore point for neighbors in the area. Several complained to supervisors that the shelter would increase traffic and create a problem with odor and barking dogs.
The project is being funded by Derrel Ridenour, owner of Derrel’s Mini Storage and a longtime animal advocate. Ridenour has donated $3 million and the 4-acres on Grantland.
Story will be updated.
