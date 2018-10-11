Drive-by shooting takes place during the afternoon in southwest Fresno

A man who was standing outside in front of his house was shot in a drive-by in southwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
The man’s wounds were not life-threatening and he was take to the hospital but remains uncooperative.
Lt. Jennifer Horsford said at about 4:40 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting victim at the 100 block of East Oleander Avenue. Officers arrived to discover the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso area.
This is the ninth drive-by shooting since Sept. 20, with incidents occurring all around town. Four took place between Sept. 20 and the 26 and have been solved.
Comments