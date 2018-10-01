A glance at officer-involved shootings in the Fresno area and across California

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford recaps the Bulldogs' 49-27 victory over the Toledo Rockets and looks ahead to a Mountain West Conference opener against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Wolf Pack is 3-2, 1-0 in MW play.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on the return of Ronnie Rivers and plans to deploy a running back rotation that also includes Jordan Mims, Josh Hokit and Dejonte O'Neal. The Bulldogs open Mountain West play at Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018
Natalie Gulbis, an LPGA tournament champion and Sacramento native, says Tiger Woods’ successful comeback from injuries has been an inspiration to her. And see trick shot artist Tania Tare perform at the Winchester Golf Club event.
Fresno State defensive end Mykal Walker and the Bulldogs' defense was on its game in a 49-27 victory over Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, shutting down a team that was averaging 51.0 points per game. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and a Pick Six.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said he was a "happy coach" after the Bulldogs took apart the Toledo Rockets 49-27 on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The Bulldogs are 3-1 headed into Mountain West Conference play.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion dissects his performance in a 49-27 victory over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The senior threw for four TDs and rushed for another, accounting for five TDs for a second game in a row.
A man in his late twenties is in serious condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of west Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue, said Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police Department.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents must wait until inmates at the jail are released out of the custody of the county before they can be taken into custody again by ICE agents for deportation, according to Senate Bill 54.
