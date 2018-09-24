Mary Nichols, Chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, speaks during the EPA/National Traffic Safety Administration hearing

Mary Nichols, Chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, speaks during the EPA/National Traffic Safety Administration hearing on the Trump Administration's proposed vehicle emissions standards on Monday morning, Sept. 24, 2018.
By
Bulldogs’ D in spotlight against Toledo

Latest News

Bulldogs’ D in spotlight against Toledo

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs take on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept, 29, 2018, a game highlighted by a match up between the Bulldogs' defense and a Toledo offense that is averaging 51 points a game, eighth in the nation.

Allison wins fight for first of two picks

Latest News

Allison wins fight for first of two picks

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, who had two interceptions in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, breaks down the play of a defense that held the Bruins to 270 yards of offense.

Honoring POWs in Clovis

Latest News

Honoring POWs in Clovis

Several prisoners of war and the families of those missing in action gathered at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Saturday, in honor of National POW/MIA Day.

Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Food & Drink

Julio’s Taqueria comes to Clovis

Julio Lopez opens his Julio’s Taqueria in the former Port of Subs sandwich shop location at 635 W Shaw Ave in Clovis. Offerings are heavily influenced by his Sonoran heritage and his mother, Maria Jesus Lopez of Mendota.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service