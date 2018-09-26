Is growing marijuana in Fresno legal or not?

Dupras was booked into Fresno County Jail in connection to the killings of his ex-wife Jennifer Dupras and her mother Cynthia Houk in Decemober of 2017. Dupras is also a potential suspect in two separate arson cases.
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion took on questions about the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Toledo and much more after practice. The Bulldogs and Rockets play at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
In another step in downtown revitalization, city officials announced Tuesday that La Boulangerie French Bakery & Cafe will open an outdoor cafe at the historic Pacific Southwest Building. Its original location will remain at Fig Garden Village.
Mary Nichols, Chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, speaks during the EPA/National Traffic Safety Administration hearing on the Trump Administration's proposed vehicle emissions standards on Monday morning, Sept. 24, 2018.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, who had two interceptions in the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, breaks down the play of a defense that held the Bruins to 270 yards of offense.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs take on the Toledo Rockets on Saturday, Sept, 29, 2018, a game highlighted by a match up between the Bulldogs' defense and a Toledo offense that is averaging 51 points a game, eighth in the nation.