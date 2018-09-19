Man shot in southwest Fresno. Another man calls police later, saying he was involved

A man was shot in southwest Fresno near a community park Wednesday night.
Lt. Jennifer Horsford of the Fresno Police Department says officers received a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Trinity Street around 5 p.m.
Officers found a man outside of an apartment complex who was shot twice in the torso area, Horsford said. He was transported to a local hospital and is stable condition.
Shortly after the shooting, Horsford said officers received a call from a man who says he was involved in the incident and detectives are working to determine what role he had in the shooting.
Fink White Park is just a street over from where the shooting took place. Horsford said the park did not have a large crowd during the shooting and it remained safe.
Officers are canvassing the neighborhood and looking for potential witnesses and video footage.
