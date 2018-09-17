A fire engine in Fresno collides with two vehicles, shutting down street

A Fresno Fire Department fire engine was put out of service Monday afternoon after it was involved in a three-vehicle collision.
The crash happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Fresno Street at Lamona Avenue, just north of Olive Avenue.
The accident involved the fire engine, a U.S. mail delivery truck and a sport utility vehicle. No one was hurt. It wasn’t immediately clear how it started.
Fresno Street was temporarily closed to traffic so investigators could do their work and the disabled vehicles could be removed. The fire engine suffered a ding to its front right bumper.
