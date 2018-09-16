Bulldogs celebrate UCLA win

Fresno State football players celebrate Saturday night's 38-14 victory over UCLA with Bulldogs fans in the south end zone of the Rose Bowl.
By
Tedford after Bulldogs take down UCLA

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford press conference following the Bulldogs' 38-14 victory at UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The victory snapped the Bulldogs' nine-game losing streak against power Five conference opponents.

Boxer Jose Ramirez retains WBC title

In his very first title defense, boxer Jose Ramirez defeated Antonio Orozco by unanimous decision on Sept. 14, 2018, at the Save Mart Center and maintained his WBC Jr. welterweight title. Ramirez gives his thoughts about the fight and his future.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand on local jobs

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand discusses the challenges posed by high rates of unemployment and poverty, and the opportunities for new future jobs in the city. His comments address new demographic data for 2017 from the U.S. Census Bureau.

