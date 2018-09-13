Drive-through burglar uses blowtorch on ATM

Three women were arrested by Fresno police after allegedly breaking into lockers at Planet Fitness locations in Fresno on Sept. 4. Chief Jerry Dyer updates the media on the theft during his monthly CrimeView report.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is encouraging the Bulldogs' veteran players to help coach the younger players in the program, help them with their technique and schemes. 'The older guys really understand that's how you improve," he said.
Adalberto “Cuate” Ocampo was gunned down on Jan. 7 and the Fresno Police Department is said to not have any leads. The loved ones of Ocampo held a fundraiser on Sept. 9, 2018 to raise reward money to entice someone to come forward with information.
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the Bulldogs' 21-14 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Allison had 15 tackles in the game including five solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Individuals facing deportation to Laos could face danger upon landing in the Southeast Asian country as the Trump administration issues visa sanctions to pressure the country to take back deportees who have lived in an immigration limbo for years.
