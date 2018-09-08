John Avila, 20, of Fresno, was arrested Sept. 7, 2018 in southeast Fresno for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver. Police located Avila parked nearby and found a loaded .40 caliber Glock model 23 semi-automatic handgun in the passenger compartment.
Self-admitted gang member arrested for brandishing a gun in southeast Fresno, police say

By Jessica Johnson

September 08, 2018 09:29 AM

A 20-year-old Fresno man was arrested Friday night for allegedly brandishing a gun at a driver, in addition to several weapons related accusations.

Around 10 p.m., Fresno police received a 911 call regarding a driver of a sedan who allegedly pointed a gun toward the caller near the intersection of Tulare and First streets, a department news release said.

Officers located the parked sedan in a parking lot northwest of the intersection and the caller was able to positively identify the driver. Officers identified the suspect as John Avila, police said.

When officers searched Avila’s vehicle, they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun hidden in the passenger compartment, according to the news release.

Avila admitted to possessing the gun and being an associate of a criminal street gang, but denied pointing the gun at anyone.

With the seizure of Avila’s gun, southwest district officers have recovered 126 guns so far this year.

