Elizabeth Heng on finding solutions for asylum seekers

Elizabeth Heng, Republican candidate for Congress, shares her thoughts on the issue of asylum seekers entering the United States, during an editorial board meeting at the Fresno Bee, Wed. August 29, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service