VIDEO: Woman lied about being kidnapped by masked men to avoid $9,000 debt
A terrifying story a woman told police about being tied up and kidnapped was a hoax, created by her to avoid paying $9,000 to subcontractors she had owed money to, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday.
Fresno State cornerback Anthoula Tank Kelly breaks down the Bulldogs' field goal block team, which led to two touchdowns in a 79-13 opening win over Idaho. Kelly had the first of the blocks and Jaron Bryant returned both for touchdowns.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford delves into the Bulldogs' 79-13 opening victory over Idaho, which had a lot of good and a lot of things to get cleaned up. The Bulldogs play at Minnesota next, a much more difficult test than the Vandals.
Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s biggest retailers of cosmetics and beauty supplies, is ramping up the staffing of a major distribution center in Fresno to serve 400 stores and fill online orders from customers across the western U.S.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims speaks on the vicious methods used by the MS-13 gang in killings and other alleged crimes during a press conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA, on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, announces the arrest of 25 individuals associated with the MS-13 gang on federal and state charges during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Fresno, CA.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has had to make some adjustments in the Bulldogs' pregame routines – he was used, for instance, to having the team stay in a hotel the night before games. He discussed the schedule headed into 2018 opener.
Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb is confident the Bulldogs have the pieces in place and playing well together to boost the Bulldogs' run game. The Bulldogs last season ranked only eighth in the Mountain West in rushing offense.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.