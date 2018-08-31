We’re sharing the list today in an effort to invite community members to help us celebrate the 2018 class at a special event at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. Sun-Star file photo
Who are Merced’s youngest, brightest? We have your 2018 ’20 under 40’ honorees here

By Joe Kieta

August 31, 2018 03:34 PM

It’s been nearly two months since we asked you to nominate the Merced area’s best and brightest emerging leaders for “20 under 40,” a Sun-Star program in its second year identifying emerging community leaders.

We’re thrilled to announce the 2018 “20 under 40” class. Judges had their work cut out for them, with a large number of nominations to sift through.

The winners form a diverse group of up-and-comers who are poised to play key roles as the community charts its future – a future they will likely lead.

We’re sharing the list today in an effort to invite community members to help us celebrate the 2018 class at a special event at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and are available online at http://bit.ly/20Under40-2018.

Judges were Stephanie Dietz, assistant city manager of the City of Merced and a 2017 20 Under 40 honoree; Kimberly Helms-Lewis, Merced County District Attorney-elect; Brenda Ortiz, senior public information representative, UC Merced; Josh Pedrozo, Merced City Councilman and 2017 20 Under 40 honoree, and Nathan Quevedo, media and communications manager at the Merced County Office of Education.

The Sun-Star’s 2018 ‘20 under 40’

Katie Bass, chief executive officer/pharmacist in charge, San Joaquin Drug

Anna Beaudin, assistant professor, UC Merced

Sara Cribari Hill, chief executive officer, The Greatest Valley

Stacie Dabbs, executive director, Merced County Association of Governments

Luis Flores, senior research analyst, Merced College

David Gravano, assistant project scientist, UC Merced

Jason Hedden, commander, Los Banos Police Department

Sarah Hopkins-Chery, head women’s basketball coach, UC Merced

Aaron HIll, partner sales executive, Microsoft

Steve Lerner, associate director of the office of Leadership, Service and Career, UC Merced

Jeremy Martinez, chief executive officer, United Way of Merced County

Alex McCabe, Livingston city councilman and chairman of the Merced County Association of Governments

May Moua, director of student programs, Merced County Office of Education

Mike Murphy, mayor of Merced and attorney, Murphy& Brawley LLP

▪ Brett Nickelson, principal, Delhi High School

▪Zachery Ramons, president/creator, Traveling Library

▪Ray Reyna, Jr., commander, Los Banos Police Department

Sara Sandrik Goins, public information officer & district development officer, Merced City School District

Chris Vitelli, superintendent/president, Merced College

Stevie Wakes, pastor, Saint Matthew Baptist Church

