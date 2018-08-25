2 stabbed at campground on San Joaquin River

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said two campers were stabbed Saturday night at Lost Lake Park on the San Joaquin River north of Fresno city limits.
Sgt. Jeff Stricker said the two stabbing victims were taken to a nearby hospital; he was unsure Saturday night what their conditions were.
Stricker did not disclose identities of the victims but said they may be related.
He said deputies arrived around 9:30 p.m. to an overnight campground area where the two people were found stabbed. Stricker said several people who witnessed the stabbing are being interviewed and said “we have some people detained” who may have been involved in the stabbing.
Investigators were on scene, but Stricker said the weapon used in the stabbing has not been found.
