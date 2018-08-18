Parks Service worker reported missing in Yosemite has been found – dead, cousin says

A missing National Parks Service employee has been found, according to a tweet by Yosemite National Park on Saturday afternoon.

However, the condition he was found in is not being released during the investigation. Cogdell had been missing since Aug. 15.

UPDATE: Missing person John Cogdellhas been found. No further details available pending investigation. — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 18, 2018

Yosemite National Park officials could not be reached for comment.

A woman named Megan Bronson, who says she is Cogdell’s cousin, posted on Facebook Saturday stating that Cogdell’s body was found Friday night.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and (kept) my family in their thoughts,” she said. “My cousin Little John’s body was found last night.”