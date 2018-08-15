Getting vaccinated can help stop measles from spreading

Since measles is still common in many countries, unvaccinated travelers bring measles to the U.S. and it can spread. But you can protect yourself, your family, and your community with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.
With one block, a lot can change

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb discusses the development of redshirt freshman tackle Dontae Bull, which was highlighted by a crushing block in practice on Tuesday, Aug, 14, 2018.

Markus Boyer, front and center

Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb breaks down the player of senior center Markus Boyer in the Bulldogs' first fall camp scrimmage. Boyer is taking the place of Aaron Mitchell, who ended his career with a string of 38 consecutive starts,