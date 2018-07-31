Firefighters slow advance of Ferguson Fire, 57,846 acres consumed

Firefighters working in high heat and rough terrain slowed the advance of the Ferguson Fire burning near Yosemite National Park to 805 acres overnight, authorities reported Tuesday morning.

The blaze, which has consumed 57,846 acres, is one-third contained with total containment expected by Aug. 15.

Firefighters are monitoring a portion of the fire that slopped over a containment line about a mile southeast of El Portal. There, the fire is raging in steep terrain with a large number of trees damaged by bark beetles making access difficult. Crews are using water and fire retardant to keep the blaze within containment boundaries.

For another day, residents were told to expect increased smoke and reduced air quality.

