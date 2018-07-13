Do you recognize this McDonald’s regular? He’s been dead for nearly 2 months

A deceased man who was said to be a regular at McDonald’s in northeast Fresno has gone two months without being identified.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says he was discovered in the bushes near the offramp of Highway 41 and Herndon Avenue on May 24.
The sheriff’s office first requested for the public’s help on June 22. Fingerprints have been taken, the office says, but the results did not return an identity.
The man appears to match the description of a homeless man who was a regular visitor at McDonald’s at First Street and Nees Avenue, and another location at Blackstone and Bullard avenues.
Those restaurants provided the sheriff’s office with images from surveillance footage that appear to match the man.
The sheriff’s office says once it has positive identity of the deceased man, it can track down his family members to allow for a proper burial.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Coroner’s Unit at 559-600-3400, coroner@fresnosheriff.org or the deputy coroner at jeff.gentry@fresnosheriff.org.
