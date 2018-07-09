Her song could have been Rihanna's. She got signed instead. Dorothy plays Fulton 55.

By all accounts, Dorothy Martin rather exudes rock star status.
The Los Angeles singer has the kind of attitude, aesthetic and powerhouse voice that earns quick comparisons to Grace Slick. Still, Martin is earning a space of her own with her self-named band, which kicks off a two-month tour Thursday at Fulton 55.
Tickets are $17.50-$67.50 and on sale now.
The band is touring in support of its sophomore album "28 Days in the Valley," which was released on Jay Z's Roc Nation label in March. The first single "Flawless," landed in the top 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart.
How did the Roc Nation deal come about and what's it like to be a rock band on a label known for hip-hop and pop music?
I've been signed to Roc Nation for a few years. Jay Brown liked "After Midnight" as a potential song for Rihanna but then offered me a deal. Roc Nation doesn't only have hip hop and pop. At one point they were working with Korn.
The album was produced by Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera, Pink). She called you out some for your 'rock 'n' roll' lifestyle. How big of a moment was that for you? Also, what was it like working with Linda Perry?
It was very eye opening. I'm so grateful for my sobriety and I take it one day at a time. It has its ups and downs, but I have the most loving, supportive people around me.
Working with Linda is beautiful, emotional, gut wrenching, challenging, spiritual. It's truly an endeavor to make real and honest art with her.
You gets lot of comparisons to retro rock icons. Beyond the obvious, why do you think that is? It is difficult to push beyond that?
I assume because I listened to a lot of classic music growing up and their influence seeped into my bones and my voice. I don't know if you could push past retro icon status or why you'd want to because that's a great place to be! I guess people will always compare you to someone or another.
So, what do people need to know about your live show?
It's loud and emotional.
Dorothy leads a busy night of music around the Central Valley.
Other concert happenings on Thursday:
- The Exbats, Father-daughter post punk duo from Arizona. 7 p.m., Tower District Records, 1930 Echo Ave. Free. All ages. 559-478-4034, www.towerdistrictvinyl.com
- Ann Wilson, of Heart. 7:30 p.m., Tachi Palace, 17225 Jersey Ave. $35-$100. 800-942-6886, www.tachipalace.com
- Reggae rockers Katchafire. 8 p.m., Strummer's 833 E. Fern Ave. $17. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
- Kiss Country $5 Summer Concert. 6:45 p.m., Woodward Park Amphitheater. This show is sold out.
Comments