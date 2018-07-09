Margaret Cho, Henry Rollins do spoken word, comedy at Visalia Fox Theatre in October

Margaret Cho is "Fresh off the Bloat" and coming to the Central Valley.
The comedian brings her stand-up tour to Visalia Fox Theatre, Oct. 13. Tickets are $39-$79 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the theater, online at www.foxvisalia.org or by phone at 877-435-9849.
Cho has had a long career on stage, (both as a stand-up and with her one-woman shows) and television. She had her own show on ABC in the 1990s and won an Emmy playing Kim Jong-il on "30 Rock." She was also in the film "Face/Off," if you want to venture into the cult classics and has dipped into the music business some, too.
She has also become a vocal activist for LGBQT issues and is openly bisexual.
Also announced at theater is punk-rock spoken word poet Henry Rollins, who will perform Oct. 28 on his Travel Slideshow tour. Tickets for that show are $30-$55 and also on sale 10 a.m. Friday.
Rollins made his name as the shirtless singer of the punk band Black Flag in the 1980s. He fronted his own Rollins Band during the 1990s and had video hits with songs like "Lair." Thank you Beavis and Butthead. He broke away from music to focus on acting (on TV in "Sons of Anarchy" for one), writing (he has his own publishing company and had a long running column in LA Weekly) and spoken word performances.
He's also become an avid traveler, hence the tour's name.
Rollins performed at the Tower Theater in 2010.
On sale now: Carlos Mencia is also performing at the theater. The stand-up comedian performs Nov. 10. Tickets are $35-$45 and on sale now. Mencia is well know for his Comedy Central show "Mind of Mencia," which ran for three seasons. He was also very publicly accused of stealing jokes.
