Homeowner was 'locked and loaded' as woman smashed through window, attempting to break in

A Tower District resident said that she was "locked and loaded," and prepared to use lethal force after a woman police say was under the influence smashed a front window in an attempt to get into her home Friday night.
Christine Paul, a former police officer, said the incident took place near Yale and Maroa avenues, when a woman identified by police as Hannah Nakagawa, 29, showed up on the front porch and began pounding on windows and doors. After the Nakagawa ripped off a screen and broke a window, Paul said she armed herself and shouted for the woman to leave.
Nakagawa, who reportedly said she was looking for her daughter, did not leave, and it wasn't until police arrived that the ordeal ended.
Nakagawa appeared to be under the influence, according to the report, was cited on charges of misdemeanor vandalism and released into the custody of a friend, said Police Lt. Mark Hudson.
Paul said Nakagawa was within six feet of her after the window was broken and appeared to be entering the home.
Paul added that she felt Nakagawa "got a slap on the hand and let go."
