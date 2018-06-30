Men ride off on ATV after robbing food vendor and shooting at witnesses in Tulare, deputies say

Two men allegedly used an ATV as their getaway vehicle Saturday afternoon, after robbing a food vendor and shooting at witnesses who tried to chase them down, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are still searching for the two men believed to have assaulted and robbed a roadside food vendor near Avenue 192 and Road 152.
The men were armed with a knife and a gun, according to Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses attempted to chase the men down as they rode off on an ATV, Ritchie said. One of the men allegedly fired a gun toward the witnesses, but no one was hurt.
