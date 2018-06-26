Got student loans? If you're in Fresno, your debt is low compared to rest of country

When it comes to student loans, those in Fresno might be able to get out of college debt sooner than others around the country.
Fresno ranks second in the nation in having the least amount of student debt with a median balance of $13,808, according to a recent study by Lending Tree.
Part of the reason those in Fresno have lower student debt is the general cost of living in Fresno is relatively low.
Fresno State's tuition also is considered affordable compared to many other universities, with in-state tuition and fees totaling $6,583 annually.
Lending Tree's study stated almost 20 percent of people who are at least 25 years old have a bachelor's degree, and about 7 percent have a graduate or professional degree.
But another key factor that's helped Fresno maintain a low student loan balance is the simple fact that not everyone is actually going to college, which obviously means no student loan debt is ever accumulated.
The study revealed 23 percent of the 25-and-up crowd have taken some college courses but have not attained a degree. And those folks could have a tough time paying off their loans.
By the way, 4.4 percent in Fresno owe more than $100,000.
By comparison, Washington D.C. ranks first among metros with the highest median student loan balance with almost 10 percent of loan holders owning more than $100,000.
D.C.'s median balance is $22,803.
McAllen, a midsize city in Texas that's roughly 10 miles from the Mexico border, ranks as the top city with the least amount of student loan debt. Much of that is because not many from the area have gone to college.
McAllen's average balance is $13,017, and only 3.3 percent owe more than $100,000.
Lending Tree is an online lending broker and not a direct supplier of loans.
