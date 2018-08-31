The Ulta Beauty distribution center in Fresno is nearing completion
Ulta Beauty, one of the nation’s biggest retailers of cosmetics and beauty supplies, is ramping up the staffing of a major distribution center in Fresno to serve 400 stores and fill online orders from customers across the western U.S.
Fresno State offensive line coach Ryan Grubb is confident the Bulldogs have the pieces in place and playing well together to boost the Bulldogs' run game. The Bulldogs last season ranked only eighth in the Mountain West in rushing offense.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford has had to make some adjustments in the Bulldogs' pregame routines – he was used, for instance, to having the team stay in a hotel the night before games. He discussed the schedule headed into 2018 opener.
Fresno FC recently donated 20,000 square feet of sod for Kepler Neighborhood School's playground in downtown Fresno. Team members visited Thursday to celebrate the donation and to visit with students and to kick around some soccer balls.
Fresno State linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson provides a scouting report on Idaho and its two quarterbacks, Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson, and how the Bulldogs prepare for passers with diverse skill sets.
With seven returning starters, Fresno State is taking the next step with a defense that ranked 10th in the FBS in scoring defense. Safety Mike Bell breaks down the advantages to disguising defenses and the freedom the they have on the field.