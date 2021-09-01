Developers postpone Fresno rezone application in favor of finding ‘collaborative solution’

The group seeking to rezone a 92.5-acre site in southwest Fresno postponed their application, scheduled to be heard Wednesday evening by the Planning Commission, and “continue working on a collaborative solution,” according to a joint statement released by city leaders.

According to the statement, Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Councilmember Miguel Arias worked with both west Fresno community leaders and the applicants and “have identified a path forward that we are hopeful will lead to a mutual agreement.”

Negotiations will continue over the next 30 days to “develop a proposal for the City Council’s consideration that honors the integrity of the Southwest Fresno Specific Plan, establishes a Southwest Fresno Specific Implementation Committee and ensures businesses operate and make the transition to electrification without intensifying or expanding their use.”

The rezone applicants — including Mid Valley Disposal, Madera developers Peter Stravinski and Tim Mitchell, and Sacramento developer Larry Allbaugh, operating under the business names Mid Valley Recycling; SDG Fresno 570, LLC; Span Development, LLC; and PW Fund B, LP, respectively — had petitioned to change the current Neighborhood Mixed Use zoning to Light Industrial Use, saying the current designation jeopardizes the businesses’ ability to obtain financing.

Pastor B.T. Lewis of the Concerned Citizens of Southwest Fresno said in June that the group was focused on “defending the integrity of the Southwest Fresno plan, because we believe it is what residents want for our community.”