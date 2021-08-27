The Supreme Court ended the federal eviction moratorium. What does it mean for Fresno?

Fresno renters, if you are concerned that the Thursday Supreme Court decision that ended the federal eviction moratorium will get you thrown out of your rental immediately, you have some time.

The California moratorium will continue through Sept. 30.

The moratorium, which covers renters who have been behind on rent between March 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 has been extended multiple times and will not be affected by Thursday’s ruling.

So here’s a quick refresher.

How does the Supreme Court decision affect the statewide moratorium?

It doesn’t.

The federal eviction moratorium was targeted toward areas that have higher transmission of COVID-19 and was set to last until Oct. 3. However, a 6-3 Supreme Court decision ruled that the Center for Disease Control and Protection exceeded its authority, meaning that the protections no longer apply, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Still, the California moratorium will remain in place until Sept. 30., according to the governor’s office.

Does the California eviction moratorium prevent all evictions?

No. The California eviction moratorium is not a blanket moratorium. The moratorium protects renters who have notified their landlord that they have been financially affected by COVID-19 and are paying at least 25% of their rent per month.

Other types of evictions can still occur during the moratorium period.

How do I notify my landlord that I’ve been affected by COVID-19?

In a written notice, let your landlord know that you have been financially affected by COVID-19 each month. Here is the declaration of financial distress form, available at HousingIsKey.ca.gov.

Tenants who receive a notice to “pay or quit” have 15 days to notify their landlord of financial distress.

What happens after Sept. 30?

As of Oct. 1, landlords will be able to move forward with evictions in California. As of yet, there has not been a further extension of the moratorium.

However, if a tenant makes less than 80% of the area median income and has been financially affected by COVID-19, they have 15 days after being served a notice to apply for emergency rental assistance. If they qualify, the tenant or landlord will receive 100% of the rental debt and the eviction will be stopped, according to the latest California moratorium bill. This will continue to be an option until March 2022.

If the tenant does not qualify for the ERAP, then the eviction can move forward.

What assistance is available?

Emergency Rental Assistance Program: The ERAP will provide tenants or landlords with 100% of rental debt and help tenants pay utility debt.

Who qualifies: Tenants who make less than 80% of the area median income, are behind on their rent or utilities and have been financially affected by COVID-19.

To apply for emergency rental assistance in the city of Fresno, visit fresno.gov/mayor/erap or call 559-621-6801. Questions about the program can be emailed to erap@fresno.gov.

For tenants in Fresno County outside city limits, visit Fresnorentalhelp.com

Eviction Protection Program: The Eviction Protection Program provides tenants who are potentially facing an unlawful eviction with free legal counsel.

The city of Fresno launched the eviction protection program co-sponsered by Council Vice President Nelson Esparza and Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. City of Fresno

Who qualifies: Tenants who may be facing an unlawful eviction.

Tenants can do the following to request legal assistance:

Fill out and submit the form found at the bottom of the page on fresno.gov/epp.



Call 559-621-8400 to request to be screened for the Eviction Protection Program.



Print out the PDF, fill it out and mail it into or drop it off at City of Fresno City Attorney’s Office, Attn: EPP, 2600 Fresno Street, Room 3076, Fresno, CA 93721

