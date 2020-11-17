Health caution: Blowing dust in San Joaquin Valley could trigger asthma, lung disease

Strong wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to blow across the San Joaquin Valley all day and into the night Tuesday, creating elevated levels of particulate matter that can cause serious health problems, according to San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The air district issued a notice for the counties of Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the valley portion of Kings.

People with lung or heart disease, asthma and bronchitis or other respiratory issues should avoid outdoor activity in areas with elevated PM 10 or PM 2.5. Children, infants and older adults are especially at risk.

To find out if your neighborhood is impacted currently, visit AirNow.gov. To see air quality and smoke patterns specifically from wildfire smoke, visit fire.airnow.gov. To see real-time air quality measurements at a neighborhood level, visit purpleair.com/map.

Wind in areas where the soil is exceptionally dry can create dust clouds, which are unhealthy to breath.

For more information, call the air district office in Fresno at (559) 230-6000, Modesto at (209) 557-6400, or Bakersfield at (661) 392-5500.