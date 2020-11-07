Fresno renters, homeowners: Behind on payments? City Council increases cash assistance

A For Rent sign is posted near Clovis and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.

For Fresno renters and homeowners struggling to keep up with housing-related payments due to the pandemic, more help is on the way.

The Fresno City Council approved an additional $3.5 million in CARES Act funding for the city’s Housing Retention Grant program on Thursday. Initially set up in June, and extended in August, the program has provided some relief to Fresno residents, but some have experienced challenges accessing the grants. The program will be available through December.

The council also approved an increase in the grant size available for applicants, with awards to individuals increasing from $1,500 to $3,000 and to households, from $3,000 to $4,500. Grants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To be eligible, an applicant must meet these income requirements:

An individual cannot make more than $39,150 annually

A family of two cannot make more than $44,750 annually

A family of three cannot make more than $50,350 annually

A family of four cannot make more than $55,900 annually

A family of five cannot make more than $60,400 annually

Grants can be used for any housing-related expenses, including rent and mortgage payments or utility bills. A copy of the grant application can be accessed here. Applicants previously awarded funds may re-apply if they meet program criteria.

The program is being administered through six local nonprofit organizations. Interested applicants are encouraged to call or visit their website to apply:

Reading and Beyond: 559-214-0317; www.readingandbeyond.org/our-work/housing-assistance

The Fresno Center: 559-898-2565; www.thefresnocenter.weebly.com/housing-retention.html

Centro La Familia: 559-237-2961; www.centrolafamilia.org

Education and Leadership Foundation: 559-291-5428; www.education-leadership.org

Jakara Movement: 559-549-4088; www.jakara.org

West Fresno Family Resource Center: 559-621-2967; www.wfresnofrc.org/housing-retention-program