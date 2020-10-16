Coming soon: Nominate your favorites in The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards

-

Nominations open Oct. 19. Please come back Monday!

The Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice competition is back — and the 2021 version is bigger and better than ever.

The central San Joaquin Valley’s most prestigious awards competition now will be split into two rounds.

A nomination round will begin on Oct. 19 and will run through Nov. 8, 2020. The top five nominees in each category will move on to the voting round, which will run through Dec. 7, 2020.

The two-round setup means the 2021 People’s Choice competition will start with a clean sheet. We encourage you to nominate contestants in each of the categories.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winners will be announced at the end of February 2021.

The ballot can be accessed only through this page. Nominations begin Oct. 19. Come back Monday!

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

»» Find 2019 People’s Choice Award winners here.