Vince Neil is coming this spring. And, yes, he’ll be singing some Mötley Crüe classics

Vince Neil, the rock-and-roll frontman of Mötley Crüe, will perform at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore on May 31.
Tickets for the show range from $35 to $75 and go on sale Friday. They can be purchased online at tachipalace.com.
The concert will be held outdoors, in a newly-opened 45,000-square-foot covered structure. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Neil will perform classic Mötley Crüe hits with select cuts from his three solo albums. He’s also working on new music.
Mötley Crüe’s 34-year run included multi-platinum releases, more than 22 hit singles, 100 million albums sold, and dozen of global tours with sold-out arenas. Neil continued to perform after the band finished “The Final Tour” on New Year’s Eve 2015.
The farewell tour included a stop at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.
Neil previously fronted the band Rock Candy.
