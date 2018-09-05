Nostalgic much? Here’s a then-and-now recap of the bands playing the Gen-X Summer tour

Summer is coming to an end.
Also, the Gen-X Summer. That’s Loudwire’s alternative rock mega tour, which makes its final stop at Full Circle Brewing Company on Saturday.
It’s the only California date on the tour, which features late ‘90s and early 2000s rock acts Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm. Here’s a look at what you can expect.
Buckcherry
Then Buckcherry came on the scene with a brand of dirty drug-chic glam rock that harkened back to ’80s-era Sunset Strip. The band played the infamous Woodstock 99 before calling it quits in 2002.
You’ll remember the song “Lit up”
Now Obviously, the band got back together. In fact, it had a single (“Crazy Bitch”) on Billboard’s top 100 in 2005. Following the tour, the band is heading into studio and is expected to have a new record out early next year. Buckcherry has been playing two new track (“The Vacuum” and “Chaos Is The Ladder”) throughout the tour.
P.O.D.
Then P.O.D. was part of the the early 2000s nu metal movement; known for its vaguely (and sometimes outright) Christian themes. P.O.D. is shorthand for Payable on Death.
You’ll remember “Alive” (or “Southtown,” if you saw the film “Little Nicky” or were into MTV2).
Now The band never quit playing or releasing records. Its last, “The Awakening,” was released in 2015 and a single, “Soundboy Killa,” was released last year.
Lit
Then Lit represents the late-’90s pop-punk post-grunge alternative rock scene. Think Vans Warped tour.
You’ll remember “My Own Worst Enemy.”
Now As of late, the band has taken a country turn. In March, Lit debuted the single “Good Problem To Have” on CMT.
Alien Ant Farm
Then While it might not be fair to the band’s full catalog and likely anger the hardcore fans, Alien Ant Farm is known for turning a Michael Jackson tune into a nu-metal masterpiece.
You’ll remember “Smooth Criminal,” obviously.
Now The band continues to perform, mostly with these kind of nostalgia-heavy megatours. In 2016, the band rolled through town on the Make American Rock Again tour. That one included Trapt, Crazy Town and Tantric.
Boozer
The one name on the bill you might not recognize. This young (pre-drinking age) Clovis garage rock trio won a battle-of-the-bands contest and the opening slot for the night.
Gen-X Summer tour
- 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday
- Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F St.
- $45-$99
- 559-264-6323, genxsummer.com
Meanwhile ...
Six other noteworthy events happening this week:
- Surf Ranch Pro 8:30 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Surf Ranch, 18556 Jackson Ave. Lemoore. $99-$499. wslsurfranchpro.com
- Madera Fair 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Madera Fairgrounds, 1850 W Cleveland Ave., Madera. $8, through Sept. 5. 559-674-8511, www.maderafair.com
- Taste of River Park 6 p.m. Saturday. River Park Shopping Center. $40, $30 before Saturday. 599-437-4855, www.shopriverpark.com
- Dark Sky Festival kick off 6 p.m. Friday. Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton. $10-$25. 559-561-4803, www.sequoiaparksconservancy.org
- Tracy Morgan 8 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, , 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold. $35-$45. 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com
- Luis Miguel 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $27.95-$132.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
