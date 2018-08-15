You can see Blink-182 in Lemoore. Band to play at inaugural Surf Ranch Pro

The last time Blink-182 played in Central California, it was on a headlining tour at the Save Mart Center.
The band returns to the area in September, thanks to the World Surf League. The organization announced on Wednesday that the pop-punk icons will perform as part of the Surf Ranch Pro, happening Sept. 6-9 at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
“We have played a lot of cool interesting places but nothing quite like this,” the band said in a release. Passes for the competition, which includes the Sept. 8 concert, start at $99 and are on sale now.
There are no concert-only tickets.
The Surf Ranch was built by Kelly Slater in 2014 and has been a not-so-hidden secret among the surfing community since 2015 when Slater posted a video of himself riding an 8-foot wave inside the pool. In December, the World Surf League announced the facility would be including it this year’s Championship tour.
The ranch hosted its first official competition, the Founders Cup, in May.
For Blink-182, the concert kicks off a small run of shows, before the band heads to Las Vegas in late October for an eight-night residency at the Palms Casino.
