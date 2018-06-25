Tachi Palace building huge outdoor concert tent; Ann Wilson to play first show

When Ann Wilson takes the stage at Tachi Palace on July 12, the voice of the band Heart will christen the casino's latest expansion — a 45,000-square foot outdoor entertainment tent.
The massive shade structure is 300 feet long and 150 feet wide and will have three oversized exhaust fans (to keep things chill). It is the largest of its kind, according to the design company Sprung, and expands on the casino's existing outdoor entertainment area, which guests are already enjoying with a series of free concerts this summer.
The next one is set for July 8 with Aubrey Road.
And this is all part of a larger expansion the casino broke ground on last year and hopes to have open by fall.
The new family-friendly entertainment complex will have an eight-screen movie theaters, a 30-lane bowling alley, 10-table billiards room and an arcade.
A concourse will connect the main casino to the entertainment center.
Also added for convenience: 930 parking spots in the front of the casino.
“As we celebrate our 35th Anniversary, we are excited to continue to grow and offer even more activities and services at Tachi Palace,” General Manager Willie Barrios said in a release announcing the outdoor entertainment structure.
“These new amenities will make outdoor concerts cooler, parking easier, and offer new options for fun, family-friendly entertainment."
Tickets for the Ann Wilson concert are $35-$100 and available online, at the hotel gift shop or by phone at 800-942-6886.
